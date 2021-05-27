New Val Kilmer Documentary Is Coming from Amazon Studios and A24
Top Gun and Batman Forever star Val Kilmer is at the center of a new, intimate documentary. Dubbed Val, the project is produced by A24 and was recently acquired by Amazon Studios in the U.S. and Latin America. It is directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo, though Kilmer was personally heavily involved with the documentary, which includes a mix of behind-the-scenes footage and various interviews to help tell the actor's story.movieweb.com