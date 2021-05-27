New Val Kilmer Documentary Is Coming from Amazon Studios and A24

"Don't say nothin'." Screen Media Films has released an official trailer for an indie mob thriller titled The Birthday Cake, from first-time filmmaker Jimmy Giannopoulos. On the 10th anniversary of his father's mysterious death, Giovanni reluctantly accepts the task of bringing a cake to the home of his uncle, a mob boss, for a celebration. Just two hours into the night, Gio's life is forever changed… As he pieces together what really happened to his father all those years ago, he comes face to face with a kind of violence he has been trying to avoid his whole life. Shiloh Fernandez stars as Gio, with a huge ensemble cast including Val Kilmer (back in movies again!), Lorraine Bracco, Ewan McGregor, William Fichtner, Ashley Benson, Aldis Hodge, Penn Badgley, Vincent Pastore, Luis Guzmán, Jeremy Allen White, and Emory Cohen. A unique setup with the cake, but the rest of this looks like a bland mob movie. Take a look.