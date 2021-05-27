Friends: The Reunion Is Now Streaming at HBO Max

After many delays, the Friends reunion is finally airing.HBO Max originally announced the programme in February 2020, but it had to be postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, which made an in-person reunion impossible.The special marks the first time Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow have reunited in front of TV cameras since Friends ended in 2004.Here is everything you need to know about Friends: The Reunion:When is the special airing?In the US, the reunion special is available to stream as of Thursday (27 May) on HBO Max. A TV...