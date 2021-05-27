Cancel
Friends: The Reunion Is Now Streaming at HBO Max

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of now, Friends: The Reunion is streaming on HBO Max. Featuring the original cast getting back together for the first time in 16 years, the unscripted special is a celebration of the classic sitcom with the actors and many special guests speaking about the show. All six original stars (Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer) are at the center of it all, as you can see in the trailer below.

