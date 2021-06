A non-profit humane organization dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of homeless dogs, has several dogs for adoption. This ridiculously adorable and happy Corgi and Chihuahua mix is a star! We think she is about 4 years old, enjoys short walks, toys, and all the attention humanly possible. We are working to get her weight down a bit and she has already lost 4 pounds. She loves every person she meets, gets along great with other dogs and has a smile that could light up a city block. She is ready for her forever home now. Could that be with you?