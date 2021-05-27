Cancel
Pigeon Forge, TN

Dollywood announces 'spectacular' nightly drone light show for guests during summer

By Brittany Whitehead
WTVC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WLOS) — Dollywood has announced a nightly drone light show as part of its guest experience for a little over a month this summer. Just as guests come from all over to watch the synchronous fireflies in the Great Smoky Mountains each year, guests at Dollywood this summer can enjoy their own synchronized performance with the Intel Drone Light Shows -- when hundreds of drones will be launched into the sky for a spectacular nighttime experience.

www.newschannel9.com
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
#Fireworks#Drones#Animations#Wlos#Sweet Summer Nights#Dollywood Com#Intel Drone Light Shows#Great Smoky Mountains#Diameter#Tenn#Operating Calendars
