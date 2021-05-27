Cancel
Collector's explanation rejected by all-party meeting; will stand with the people, says Lakshadweep BJP unit

Cover picture for the articleLAKSHADWEEP: An all-party meeting involving the BJP in Lakshadweep unanimously rejected the Collector's explanation of the new reforms being implemented by the administrator in the island. The meeting was held online. A steering committee, which includes all parties, will be formed on Saturday. The all-party meeting also decided to strengthen the ongoing protest after meeting the administrator and informing him of the differences. Meanwhile, the Lakshadweep BJP unit reiterated its commitment to stand with the people. But BJP leaders said the claim that beef and chicken were not available was false. The BJP leaders said they would continue to protest until the administrator withdraws the reforms.

