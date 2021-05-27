Collector's explanation rejected by all-party meeting; will stand with the people, says Lakshadweep BJP unit

KOLLAM: RSP leader Shibu Baby John has said that he had taken leave from the party due to certain personal reasons. “It doesn’t mean I have ended my political career. The party has not yet recognised my leave,” he said. — “Will not do anything which could be detrimental to the party. Will continue in RSP. The party is going through a crisis phase. In Chavara apart from political factors, certain non-political reasons have also led to my defeat. In every area, we had our own strength and party support but different communities in the region had different political stands. During earlier times votes were based on an individual's political leniency but today it is based on the political stands of various communities. Primarily this shift is the reason for my defeat,” he added.