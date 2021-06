May was a busy month for new projects being announced, as six developments with more than 1 million square feet of space were revealed. As is the case with most months, a majority of these projects are warehouse and logistics developments. However, May also saw a $1 billion mixed-use project in Frisco revealed, including up to 2.5 million square feet of office space. Since the Business Journal's "In the plans" series only includes the five largest projects of the month, we are not including Hillwood's largest speculative warehouse to date, which will measure 1.24 million square feet and would be located in AllianceTexas.