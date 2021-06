With half of the U.S. adult population now vaccinated and many COVID-19 restrictions lifted, restaurants are beginning their long road to recovery. The online restaurant reservation site OpenTable.com finds pent-up demand for dining out is exploding across the country. CEO Debby Soo tells Yahoo Finance Live that May 25 was “the first day where we saw dining activity exceed pre-pandemic levels.” Soo says it’s “encouraging” to see people eager to dine out again, but she acknowledges that for some restaurant owners, the recovery is coming too late.