The lack of investment in the safety position has been a hotly debated topic of fans of the Dallas Cowboys for years. And 2021 has been no different. Electing to draft safeties in the sixth round three times over the previous five years, the Cowboys have been relying on day three talent to be passable as the backend protectors of their defense. The 2021 NFL Draft was no different as South Carolina cornerback Israel Mukuamu, yet another sixth-rounder, is being transitioned to safety this summer.