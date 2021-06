BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Saturday, May 22, at 4:22 a.m., Bloomfield police officers responded to Italia Pizzeria on Washington Street on report of a commercial burglary. Upon the officers’ arrival, they observed a broken front door and that the cash register drawer was forced open. Police searched the pizzeria for any suspects, but no one was there. The owner of the pizzeria confirmed that approximately $20 in cash had been stolen from the register.