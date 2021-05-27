Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairport Harbor, OH

Fairport Harbor Marine Museum and Lighthouse opens for 2021 season on May 29

By Bill DeBus bdebus@news-herald.com @bdebusnh on Twitter
News-Herald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in two years, the Fairport Harbor Marine Museum and Lighthouse is preparing to launch a full season of operation. The museum and lighthouse has slated May 29 as its opening day for 2021. Plans call for the tourist attraction, located at 129 Second St. in Fairport Harbor Village, to continue welcoming visitors through mid-September.

www.news-herald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Lake County, OH
Government
County
Lake County, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
City
Fairport Harbor, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Memorial Day Weekend#State Health Department#Fairport Harbor Village#Private Tours#Saturdays#Sundays#County Residents#Opening Day#Public Visits#Potential Visitors#July#Mid September
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Museums
News Break
Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Eastlake, OHNews-Herald.com

Donations fuel Eastlake's Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Everything that is done at the Lake-Geauga Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Eastlake has a helping hand in some way and in some fashion. That's the observation from Executive Director Jim Thie. Located at 34225 Vine St. in Eastlake, the 25,000-square-foot facility where donated materials are sold is coming up...
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Great Garage Sale allows first time vendors to get their feet wet

Jessica Wilson, a Perry resident, has shopped at the Great Garage Sale over the years, she said, but this year, she has returned as a vendor for the first time. "I just started going mobile within the last month," Wilson said, who started Let's Get Krafty With It roughly a year ago, a business that specializes in customized or personalized sublimation, eco solvent printing and vinyl.
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Lake County Genealogical Society sets May meeting date

The Lake County Genealogical Society announced its next meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, May 27. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom and the speaker will be Lois Mackin who will talk about “Researching when you’re not there,” according to a news release. Visit www.lcgsohio.org...
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Lake County Free Clinic adds staff, new programs

Lake County Free Clinic, serving Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties, announced it has added three new staff members -- clinical coordinator Melanie Anderson, medical director Courtney Gravens and Carla Montalvo, as the organization’s first case manager. “Melanie, Courtney and Carla bring valuable experience to their roles, but beyond that, they...
Ashtabula, OHNews-Herald.com

Operation Snip & Tip a free spay and neuter program for 'Trailer Cats' in Lake and Ashtabula counties

Community Cat Companions, Inc. is a nonprofit Trap-Neuter-Return organization located in Euclid, with subsidiaries throughout Lake and Ashtabula counties. The organization traps, sterilizes and vaccinates stray and feral cats, returning them to their outdoor home or placing adoptable cats and kittens in permanent homes. By preventing future litters, it address homelessness which has far-reaching consequences for our communities. Between 2015 and 2020, our organization trapped nearly 4,000 cats, according to news release from the group.
Fairport Harbor, OHNews-Herald.com

Lake Humane Society, Fairport Harbor Public Library team up for new reading program for children

Lake Humane Society and Fairport Harbor Public Library announced they have partnered to create a new reading program for children titled "Rescue Readers." School-age children are invited to read to a shelter pet at Lake Humane Society in 20-minute increments, according to a news release. The program will run from June 9 to July 29 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the shelter.
Perry, OHNews-Herald.com

Perry Township 2021 Summer Concert Series schedule unveiled

Musical entertainment will be the featured attraction at Perry Township Park on Wednesday nights during a seven-week stretch this summer. Perry Township has announced the schedule for its 2021 Summer Concert Series, which kicks off on July 7. "After all of the interruptions (from the novel coronavirus pandemic) in 2020,...
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Blackbrook Audubon to again sponsor a Big Sit

Blackbrook Audubon will once again sponsor a Big Sit beginning 8:30 a.m., May 16 at Headlands Beach State Park. Birders of all skill levels can meet at the far eastern side of the parking lot, row P-1, near the Headlands Dunes State Nature Preserve, according to a news release. The entrance to the handicapped-accessible boardwalk leading to the beach is near the gathering spot.
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Leroy 2020+1 Bicentennial Festival organizers set date, seek volunteers

The Leroy 2020+1 Bicentennial Festival is on track to be held June 19 at the Leroy Community Center and the adjacent Ball Park, and is open to all. Most everything planned for last year’s event is on tap, with a few adjustments to keep everyone safe, according to a news release. Organizers are still planning a parade, dedication ceremony, petting zoo, pony rides, craft and maker’s market, live music and games,
Lake County, OHgeauganews.com

Lake County YMCA Offers a Chance to Win a 2021 Chevy Traverse LT AWD Courtesy of THE CHEVY NETWORK and Classic Chevrolet

Take your chance to win the Lake County YMCA Dream Car while supporting your community. Painesville, Ohio – The Lake County YMCA is known around Northeast Ohio for their annual Dream House fundraiser. Known as a summer “hot list” event, the Lake County Y has invited tens of thousands of visitors to tour the house through the years. Current circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic have forced the non-profit to find other ways to raise these funds that support their efforts to build stronger community. “The pandemic has changed the way we have done everything. From day-to-day operations to fundraising, we are continuously seeking new ways to engage with our members and community members,” says Kelly Penzenik, director of marketing and communications for the association. “As I said last year, the safety of our staff, volunteers, members and donors come first. Although we would have loved to open a Dream House in 2020 and 2021, it’s in the best interest of all that we work hard to come back from this and offer the Dream House when it’s safe and can be enjoyed by all.” The Y has dedicated teams working hard to take every precaution during this pandemic. The teams are determined to continue the support of the Lake County community and are extremely grateful for all those who have helped serve this need.
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Lake County COVID vaccinations top 40%

More than 40 percent of Lake County residents have completed their novel coronavirus vaccine shots, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. As of May 11, 40.54 percent of Lake County residents (93,305 people) have received either both shots of the Pfizer/Moderna vaccines or the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Fairport Harbor looking ahead to streetscape improvements, transient marina

Fairport Harbor Village government leaders are excited about major projects planned in the community's downtown and on its waterfront. Village Administrator Amy Cossick shared details about these two endeavors during a recent Eastern Lake County Chamber of Commerce program. The chamber conducted a membership meeting at Perry Community Center in...
Geneva, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

GOTL Mother's Day opening turns out to be all wet

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — The opening of The Strip was a two-phase operation this year. Hundreds of motorcycles descended on the village last weekend for an impromptu opening in 80-degree weather while the more traditional Mother’s Day opening was wet. Rain, chilly temperatures and wind affected attendance at The Strip on Sunday....
Perry, OHNews-Herald.com

Lake Metroparks conducts annual Return of the Birds event at Lake Erie Bluffs in Perry Township

Birds of all sorts received plenty of attention during a special event on May 8 at Lake Erie Bluffs in Perry Township. Lake Metroparks annual Return of the Birds program took place in conjunction with the 2021 World Migratory Bird Day. During a two-hour span at Lake Erie Bluffs, event participants celebrated the ritual of birds flying back to North America from their wintering grounds in Central and South America.