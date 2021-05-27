Cancel
Passengers warned of timetable changes amidst significant engineering works

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern is calling on its customers to think carefully about their travel plans this bank holiday weekend as it warns of significant engineering works on the network. Train services across the Northern network are expected to be busy throughout the weekend due to the forecast good weather and the relaxation of many COVID-19 restrictions.

#Rail Travel#Engineering#Timetables#Weather#Travel Services#Travel Destinations#Warrington#Yorkshire Moors#Trains#Train Services#Normal Operating#Peak District#Peak Hours#Northern Customers#Specific Exemptions#Bank#Manchester#Lake District#Leeds#Works
