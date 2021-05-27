Cancel
'Ratched' & 'Them' Director Nelson Cragg on Capturing the Feeling of 'Other'

By Danielle Turchiano
Cinematographer-turned-director Nelson Cragg has a knack for great drama, working on series such as “Homeland” and “Breaking Bad” earlier in his career. Of late, though, he has developed the special skill of blending genres in stylized period pieces such as Netflix’s “Ratched” and Amazon Prime Video’s “Them.” He directed the third episode of the former and a handful of episodes of the latter, also serving as an executive producer on the 1950s-set story of a Black family moving to Compton, Calif. from the Jim Crow South.

