‘Ratched’ & ‘Them’ Director Nelson Cragg on Capturing the Feeling of ‘Other’

It’s been a somewhat tough decade for writer-director Neill Blomkamp. Since his box-office hit feature debut “District 9” garnered four Oscar nominations in 2009, the South African-Canadian sci-fi auteur has released two major films to diminishing critical and commercial returns: 2013’s “Elysium” (a mega-budgeted misfire by the director’s own admission) and 2015’s “Chappie” (which flopped despite a stellar cast and lighter tone). Perhaps even more significant are the films Blompkamp ended up not making: he’s been hired and fired from shelved sequels to both “Alien” and “RoboCop,” two of the most beloved franchises in modern movies. If either of those projects came together, his cultural footprint might more closely resemble a Ridley Scott or James Cameron. However, notwithstanding a devoted cult following, Blomkamp’s career hasn’t quite delivered on the promise of his early success.