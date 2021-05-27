University Union Director Interviews Scheduled

MACOMB, IL – Two candidates for director of the Western Illinois University Union will interview on campus Thursday-Friday, June 3-4 and Tuesday-Wednesday, June 8-9. Candidates include Ashley Katz, interim director of the University Union at WIU, June 3-4, and Brent Freeman, senior associate director of Nebraska Unions at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, June 8-9. Virtual open sessions for faculty, staff and students will be held with each candidate from 1:15-2 p.m. June 4 (Katz) and from 1:45-2:30 p.m. June 9 (Freeman). Individuals interested in participating in the open sessions must register in advance at form.jotform.com/211464601279151.