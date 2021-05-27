Cancel
Macomb, IL

University Union Director Interviews Scheduled

wiu.edu
 14 days ago

MACOMB, IL – Two candidates for director of the Western Illinois University Union will interview on campus Thursday-Friday, June 3-4 and Tuesday-Wednesday, June 8-9. Candidates include Ashley Katz, interim director of the University Union at WIU, June 3-4, and Brent Freeman, senior associate director of Nebraska Unions at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, June 8-9. Virtual open sessions for faculty, staff and students will be held with each candidate from 1:15-2 p.m. June 4 (Katz) and from 1:45-2:30 p.m. June 9 (Freeman). Individuals interested in participating in the open sessions must register in advance at form.jotform.com/211464601279151.

www.wiu.edu
Macomb, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

WIU resumes in-person commencement ceremonies

MACOMB — After not hosting in-person commencement ceremonies for the Spring 2020 and Fall 2020 graduates due to COVID-19, Western Illinois University resumed in-person commencement ceremonies during the weekend. The Macomb undergraduate commencement ceremonies took place on Saturday with the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Business and...
Macomb, ILwiu.edu

COVID-19 Summer Test Clinics at WIU

MACOMB/MOLINE, IL – Western Illinois University-Macomb COVID-19 summer test clinic hours will begin this week. Summer test clinics on the Macomb campus will be held from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, through Thursday, Aug. 12, in the University Union Sandburg Lounge. Fall 2021 test clinic times and days will be announced prior to the start of the fall semester, which is set to begin Monday, Aug. 23.
Macomb, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

WIU's Domann named national finalist in NATS Vocal Competition

MACOMB — Associate Professor of Voice and the Director of WIU's Opera Theatre Penelope Shumate's student, Abigail Domann, a sophomore vocal performance major, of Pratt, KS, was selected among only 31 singers in the United States, for her musical theatre category. She will now compete in the upcoming National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) Vocal Competition.
Macomb, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Community Calendar

Story Time, Macomb Public Library YouTube channel. . Spring Wanderings Field Trips, Virtual field trips for students at 4-5 p.m. Every Wednesday (elementary school) Thursday (junior high/middle school) and Friday (high school). Sign up on the ROE website at https://www.roe26.net/winter-wanderings .  In-Person Events .  Daily. MDH drive-thru testing and specimen collection, M-F 8...
Macomb, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

Western Illinois University Commencement Ceremony Updates Can Be Found Here

As of the evening of Friday, May 14, all Western Illinois University Commencement Ceremonies are scheduled to take place May 14-16 as planned. Please check back to this page for updates. For all the information on Commencement weekend, including times and ceremonies, visit wiu.edu/news/newsrelease.php?release_id=17798 and wiu.edu/commencement. For all Commencement-related protocols,...
wiu.edu

Get Cooking with WIU President Huang

MACOMB/MOLINE, IL – When Western Illinois University President Guiyou Huang isn't taking care of business as WIU's 12th president, you may likely find him doing what he enjoys outside of work … cooking for family and friends, among other hobbies. "Cooking, like many other things worth doing, requires resources and...
Macomb, ILwiu.edu

WIU President Embarks on Inaugural Alumni & Friends Tour

MACOMB, IL – Western Illinois University's 12th President Guiyou Huang, who took the helm Jan. 1, 2021, will hit the road next week on his Inaugural Alumni & Friends Tour in Arizona and Florida. WIU alumni and friends are invited to join Huang, Alumni Programs Director Amy Spelman and WIU...
Macomb, ILwiu.edu

WIU 2021 Commencement Update

As of Friday, May 14, all Western Illinois University Commencement Ceremonies are scheduled to take place May 14-16 as planned. Please check back to this page for updates. For all the information on Commencement weekend, including times and ceremonies, visit wiu.edu/news/newsrelease.php?release_id=17798 and wiu.edu/commencement. The Commencement ceremonies will also be live-streamed...
Macomb, ILwiu.edu

Klinger Named COAP Employee of the Year

MACOMB/MOLINE, IL -- Samantha Klingler, director of the Student Development and Success Center at Western Illinois University, has been named the WIU 2021 Employee of the Year by the Council of Administrative Personnel (COAP). The annual award recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a COAP member who has far exceeded their...
Macomb, ILwiu.edu

Watts Named Director of WIU Office of Public Safety

MACOMB, IL -- Following a national search, Derek Watts, the interim director of the Western Illinois University's Office of Public Safety (OPS), has been named the director of the department, effective June 1. Watts has served as the interim director since March 2019. He becomes the first internal candidate named to the director/chief position.
Macomb, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Styrczula and Murphy awarded

MACOMB — General Macomb Chapter DAR recently presented awards for two very deserving young ladies. Cadet Taylor Styrczula, a WIU Senior, received the ROTC Gold Medal of Honor for her outstanding military service. Taylor will graduate May 15th and leave for active duty in July. Grace Murphy, a Macomb High...