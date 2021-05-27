Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Technology, New Generation of Viewers Inform ‘Rugrats’ Animation Style

By Amber Dowling
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When “Rugrats” went off the air after a decade in 2006, it did so with a handful of Daytime Emmy wins for animated program, a half-a-dozen Kids Choice Awards and its very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It also happened to be the second-longest running animated series on Nickelodeon (“SpongeBob SquarePants” being the longest), it spawned three movies, and the franchise’s licensing and merchandising potential seemed endless.

variety.com
Variety

Variety

24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation#Animated Series#Character Animation#Paramount Animation#Character Design#New Technology#Paramount Plus#Cg#Technicolor#Klasky Csup#Style#Animated Program#Movies#Original Series#Fantastical Adventures#Spongebob Squarepants#Daytime Emmy#2d#Kids Choice Awards#Screens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
India
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
NBC Chicago

rugrats

Tommy, Angelica, Chuckie and the rest of the Rugrats gang are back for an all-new, CG-animated series. The “Rugrats” revival has been in the works since 2018 and will premiere on Paramount+ on May 27. The original cast (minus Christine Cavanaugh, who died in 2014) are reprising their roles. E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie…
BusinessPosted by
WSB Radio

Puma teams up with Nickelodeon for new "Rugrats" collection

NEW YORK — Iconic brands PUMA and Nickelodeon have come together for an upcoming exciting new collection '90s kids will love. Officially launching on June 4, the apparel and footwear collection is inspired by the hit cartoon show Rugrats. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beloved series, the PUMA...
TV SeriesThe Sun US

When does the new Rugrats reboot come out?

NICKELODEON’s popular 90’s series the Rugrats will soon see a reboot hit the screens. The babies will be back with a new animated series after nearly 30 years since their debut on the network. When does the new Rugrats reboot come out?. The new Rugrats reboot is set to hit...
TV Serieskticradio.com

The ‘Rugrats’ are back! New series drops today on Paramount+

The beloved ’90s Nickelodeon cartoon Rugrats is back, in a new CG-animated form, debuting today on the streaming service Paramount+. The original series launched in August of 1991, and instantly became a pop culture phenomenon. It ran for 13 years on Nickelodeon, earning four Daytime Emmy Awards and even its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Moviesthestreamable.com

New to Streaming This Week (5/24/21), Including ‘Cruella’ and ‘Rugrats’

The new, Disney+ live-action feature film “Cruella,” starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, posits a young Cruella (Stone) in the punk-rock 1970s, as she charts her evil trajectory — “I want to make trouble” — and the fashion queen (Thompson) who recognizes her design talents. “Rugrats” is a Paramount+ reboot...
Video GamesPosted by
Variety

‘Hero Mode’ Review: A Lively If Corny Teen Video-Game Comedy

No one says “teamwork makes the dream work” in “Hero Mode,” but that maxim’s corny sentiment nonetheless aptly applies to A.J. Tesler’s video game-themed teen comedy, which follows a formula that dates back to at least the era of the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. A lively saga about a young coding wizard who’s charged with saving his family’s gaming business, this celebration of old- and new-school creativity doesn’t break novel ground in any respect. Fortunately, though, its good humor, spry pacing and likable performances should appeal to its pre-high-school target audience when it debuts in theaters on June 4 and on VOD on June 11.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Composing the Empowering Theme of DreamWorks’ Animated Feature ‘Spirit Untamed’

The new animated feature “Spirit Untamed,” in theaters June 4, celebrates the power and importance of friendships, but at its heart is a theme of fearlessness. Composer Amie Doherty worked alongside director Elaine Bogan to map out the music for the follow-up to the popular 2002 movie “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.” This time the focus is on a new character, 12-year old Lucky (voiced by Isabela Merced), a headstrong girl with a sense of adventure, who learns about her true self when she moves from the Eastern U.S. to the Wild West during the frontier era. Along the way, she forms an unlikely connection with Spirit, a wild mustang.
TV & Videoslrmonline.com

Loki Behind The Scenes Now Available On Marvel Studios Twitter

Marvel Studios’ Twitter gave us our look first behind-the-scenes of the show, Loki, yesterday. Check out what Kate Herron, director and executive producer, and the cast have to say about the show. I can’t believe that the first episode of Loki will be released in less than a week. We’re ready to see what the God of Mischief will be up to.
TV & Videosshowbizjunkies.com

Disney+ Summer Schedule Includes New Documentaries, Big Movies, and ‘Loki’

Disney+’s summer schedule includes the much-anticipated Marvel series Loki starring Tom Hiddleston as well as Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow and the animated film, Luca. The subscription service will also add Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to their “Summer of Disney+” lineup. The Monsters, Inc franchise grows...
TV & VideosWashington Times

Blu-ray TV reviews: 'Primal' and 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'

Here’s a look at a pair of animated episodic shows now available in the Blu-ray format. Primal: The Complete First Season (Rated: TV-MA, 2.39:1 aspect ratio, 220 minutes, $27.98) — Known for a varied career in which he introduced to the world boy genius Dexter and Samurai Jack, Genndy Tartokovsky returned with a new series on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim taking viewers back to a fictional prehistoric time period when man and dinosaur coexisted.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Endeavor Content, Jeff Friday Media, POV Entertainment to Prioritize BIPOC TV Creators

Endeavor Content, Jeff Friday Media and Layne Eskridge’s POV Entertainment will partner to develop and produce premium scripted television series by Black and brown creators, accelerating exposure and opportunity for BIPOC writers and producers. To expand the range of television from creatives of color in the current marketplace, the three companies will be collaborating closely with the American Black Film Festival to tap into its industry talent pipeline.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Here are 5 new movies to stream in June with some big names attached

The way we watch summer blockbusters has definitely changed in the past year. While movie theaters are opening back up and welcoming moviegoers once again, there are still plenty of blockbuster-esque home releases this month if you've gotten used to the unlimited snacks and bathroom breaks available while watching from the comfort of your living room.
TV SeriesComicBook

New Netflix Geeked Week Details Revealed

Fresh details about the previously announced Netflix Geeked Week have been revealed. The streamer has announced that their week-long celebration of all things geek will take place across all of the Netflix Geeked social channels including Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, TikTok and Facebook in addition to details being available on GeekedWeek.com. Geeked Week will take place from Monday, June 7 to Friday, June 11, kicking off every day at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT. Rahul Kohli and Mari Takahashi will host the festivities, with special guest hosts including Trisha Hershberger, Erika Ishii, Geoff Keighley, Yuri Lowenthal, and Kiera Please also appearing.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Veteran Rugrats Voice Actor Shares Thoughts On Longtime Character Being Openly Gay In New Series

The lovable and mischievous tykes Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Angelica and Susie are back in the Paramount+ reboot of the ‘90s (and early ‘00s) Nicktoon Rugrats. Minus the new 3D animation, the new series is much like the beloved original, with the babies' original voice actors back in action. However, the voice actors were changed up for the parents, and another notable difference in the reboot is that Phil and Lil’s mom, Betty, is now, and fans are loving it. One of the veteran Rugrats voice actors has shared her thoughts on the animated character’s open sexuality.