Cover picture for the articleSeattle Foundation has selected Stephanie McLemore Bray as its Chief Engagement Officer. This newly created position will play a key role in the organization’s next phase of growth and impact. McLemore Bray most recently served as President and CEO of the United Way California Capital Region. “I look forward to working with donors and philanthropists to advance transformational giving that will help make Seattle a more vibrant, just, and equitable community for all,” said McLemore Bray.

