San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week
Dog of the Week: Raygar (47491549) Raygar is a handsome, 6-year-old Boxer mix who knows the ropes! He knows sit, heel, and has even served as a service dog before! Raygar doesn’t like small critters - no cats or guineas for him, no siree! - but he loves his people, and he loves to please! He's enjoyed a few Dog's Day Out adventures since being at the shelter. He loves riding in the car, going on hikes, and cuddling up when it's all over! He's 60 pounds of pure loyalty and relaxation.www.sanmarcostx.gov