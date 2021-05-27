Cancel
Pets

San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

sanmarcostx.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDog of the Week: Raygar (47491549) Raygar is a handsome, 6-year-old Boxer mix who knows the ropes! He knows sit, heel, and has even served as a service dog before! Raygar doesn’t like small critters - no cats or guineas for him, no siree! - but he loves his people, and he loves to please! He's enjoyed a few Dog's Day Out adventures since being at the shelter. He loves riding in the car, going on hikes, and cuddling up when it's all over! He's 60 pounds of pure loyalty and relaxation.

www.sanmarcostx.gov
Animal Shelter#Pet Adoption
PetsChico Enterprise-Record

Pets of the Week

Description: A blonde and sable shepherd mix, Lady came to the shelter as a stray. This 1-year-old is a friendly girl and would love to find an active owner. She would be a great dog for a family with children ages 8 or older. She may be able to live with other dogs her size, but she has to meet them first. She can’t live with cats. Lady’s ideal home will be one that has time to take her on adventures, let her play with other friendly dogs and teach her about the good things the world has to offer. She may be OK in an apartment, but she is energetic and needs daily activity.
Petsouterbanksvoice.com

Meet Willow! Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week

MONDAY – CLOSED. OBX SPCA new address is 378 Airport Road in Manteo, across from the NC Aquarium in Roanoke Island!. Our animals are so excited to have more opportunities for adoptions!! Any questions please call the Shelter and we will be happy to chat 252-475-5620. If you have any...
Petsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Pet of the Week: A Forever Home Animal Rescue – Gabe

Gabe is a handsome 2-year-old rat terrier mix weighing 11 pounds. “He has a shiny white and black coat and long legs. He is very affectionate, active and friendly,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “He does need some more leash training and tends to pull with excitement. He needs to be an only pet because he wants all of the attention.”
Petscountry1037fm.com

June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month: Tips for Adopting

June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, so Best Friends Animal Society is offering expert advice on adopting a feline friend. Some of the coolest cats remain undiscovered at shelters and rescues across the country. Since cats are also the most at-risk pets across America, accounting for 69% of animals killed in shelters, it’s crucial to find them loving homes.
Media, PADelaware County Daily Times

Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Glimmer

Glimmer is a gorgeous white puppy who is patiently waiting on her forever family at Providence Animal Center, in Media. Her friends at PAC have gotten to know her pretty well, and the first thing they learned is that she likes to take new introductions slowly. She will benefit from a quiet home with children ages 8 and up, who will respect however long it may take for her to acclimate to her new environment. Glimmer has attended a few Puppy Socialization Classes at PAC, and she loves them. She blooms into a happier, more excited pup around other dogs, and could definitely live with the right doggy roommate. If you’re interested in giving this gal the space to acclimate and bloom into the dog she’s meant to be, schedule an appointment to meet her at ProvidenceAC.org/AdoptADog. Glimmer is the packaged deal – she is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on her vaccinations. Did you know PAC offers low-cost training services? Head to ProvidenceAC.org/Training to get your pet signed up for an upcoming class.
Calaveras County, CAPine Tree

Gypsy is Your Calaveras County Animal Services Pet of the Week!

San Andreas, CA… Meet Gypsy, a Boxer/Pit Bull mix estimated to be about one and half years old. Aside from her having puppies recently, we don’t know very much about her as she came to us as a stray. Exuberant and playful, Gypsy will need a family with adults or older children since she likes to jump up on people to show affection. A little more training is in obvious order but she does want to please, sitting for treats and taking them with a soft mouth. Gypsy remains quiet in her run, too, often amidst a kennel of barking dogs and bleating goats. She also tested well with other shelter dogs, both male and female.
AnimalsOconee Enterprise

Animal shelter gets a makeover

In lieu of a traditional ribbon cutting, Animal Services Manager Crystal Berisko and EMA Director C.J. Worden ceremoniously cut a leash in front of the newly renovated and expanded Animal Services building last week. They playfully called it an “unleashing.”. The facility now has more space for animals and humans,...
PetsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Meet our pets of the week: An Akita mix, a shepherd mix and a horse

These pets are available for adoption from the Humane Society of Missouri. Because of the quick turnaround time of these adoptions, the pet we have listed may have already been adopted. Please be sure to call the Humane Society of Missouri or visit hsmo.org/adopt to verify that this animal is still available for adoption.
Hayward, CAkoit.com

Hayward Animal Shelter: Anpan

Anpan is a laid back male bunny who enjoys lounging on his bed and snacking on parsley. Hayward Animal Shelter currently has 12 rabbits with an array of personalities and colors, all looking for loving forever homes. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200 or visit www.haywardanimals.org/adoptions.
Petslosalamosreporter.com

Animal Shelter Offers Three Cute Dogs For Adoption

Three dogs recently surrendered to the Los Alamos Animal Shelter are available for adoption. They are all from the same home. Shelter Manager Paul Sena says all three are very sweet but super shy. “Maltese are both female, Charlie and Daisy with Daisy being the more outgoing of the two. “Although the three dogs came from the same home, they will do fine if separated to different homes. They seem to be house-broken. They are ready to go to their forever home(s). Courtesy photo.
Smithtown, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Shelter Pets of the Week: Pretzel and Popcorn

Pretzel is a 10-month-old, grey/white male and Popcorn is a 10-month-old orange female. These cuties may or may not be siblings, but they are certainly friends. This dynamic duo came from a cat hoarding situation where they had very little human interaction. After a few months of care at the Smithtown Animal Shelter, they are slowly starting to come out of their shells and play.
Animalsnmliving.com

Coco is Animal Humane New Mexico’s Pet of the Week

There are all kinds of stuff happening at Animal Humane New Mexico where the entire community can get involved. Events and promotions coordinator Madison Beets talked about Salsa Saves Lives campaign and the Pet of the Week . Coco, a 3 1/2 years old black lab-Australian shepherd mix is up for adoption. She’s very smart and already knows how to sit and shake.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Meet senior dogs Champ and Meranda, and other adoptable pets at BARC animal shelter

Houston's BARC animal shelter is jam-packed with kittens who need fostering and senior dogs looking for someplace to call home. Among those senior dogs is Champ, a 6-year-old Lab/American Staffordshire mix with an adorable gray-colored face. Shelter staff say Champ is a pro at walking on his leash and loves his walks. This sweet boy gets along well with other dogs in the shelter, and his adoption fee has been waived. His animal ID is A1313223.
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Little Shelter on May 21

In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Ray is a 2.5-year-old terrier mix. He is super sweet and has a ton of energy. He would be great in an active household with older children. He's housebroken and gets along with dogs his size.
Alice, TXalicetx.com

Alice Animal Shelter: What to know about adopting a pet

The Alice Animal Control shelter has pets available for adoption. Local residents in need of a little company or thinking about bringing a furry friend home might want to consider helping the community and providing a loving home for an animal in need. The Alice Animal Control has 10 adult...
Henderson, NVFox5 KVVU

Henderson animal shelter to host fee-free adoption event this week

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson animal shelter is joining other shelters and rescues in Southern Nevada for a two-day pet adoption event. Maddie's Pet Adoption Days is a two-day event where pet adoption fees are waived for cats, dogs, puppies and kittens. Families looking to add four...