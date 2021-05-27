San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Glimmer is a gorgeous white puppy who is patiently waiting on her forever family at Providence Animal Center, in Media. Her friends at PAC have gotten to know her pretty well, and the first thing they learned is that she likes to take new introductions slowly. She will benefit from a quiet home with children ages 8 and up, who will respect however long it may take for her to acclimate to her new environment. Glimmer has attended a few Puppy Socialization Classes at PAC, and she loves them. She blooms into a happier, more excited pup around other dogs, and could definitely live with the right doggy roommate. If you’re interested in giving this gal the space to acclimate and bloom into the dog she’s meant to be, schedule an appointment to meet her at ProvidenceAC.org/AdoptADog. Glimmer is the packaged deal – she is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on her vaccinations. Did you know PAC offers low-cost training services? Head to ProvidenceAC.org/Training to get your pet signed up for an upcoming class.