Frontline staff from NHS trusts urge people to be careful as restrictions ease

More hospital staff could be given higher grade face masks to protect them from Coronavirus infection after Public Health England updated its official guidance, 15 months after the start of the pandemic.In a new update published on Tuesday, PHE said hospitals should carry out risk assessments and if an “unacceptable risk of transmission remains” then the use of respirator masks should be considered.PHE has faced criticism from clinicians for insisting most NHS staff would be safe from Covid by using just surgical masks despite mounting evidence that Covid-19 can be spread via airborne particles that travel further than larger droplets.It...