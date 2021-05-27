Frontline staff from NHS trusts urge people to be careful as restrictions ease
Frontline workers at two NHS trusts will hospitals in Cumbria are urging people to do their bit to use health services sensible as coronavirus restrictions ease. Rachel Eastham, matron for the A&E department in the Cumberland Infirmary for North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust said: “We really hope that everyone has a chance to enjoy the upcoming bank holiday but we really urge you to be careful.cumbriacrack.com