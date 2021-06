The Red Sox are in first place in the division, but some of the cracks on this roster are starting to show. That includes the performance of the bottom of the lineup, where the inconsistencies are starting to show in a major way. There are a lot of culprits here, but no one has really stood out more than Franchy Cordero. He did have a nice game on Thursday with three hits, but prior to that he hadn’t gotten a hit since Patriots Day. On the season he has a 31 wRC+ (meaning he’s been 69 percent worse than the league-average hitter) with a 39 percent strikeout rate. This has led to speculation he will be sent down at some point.