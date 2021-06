It’s a “list” time of the year as college football bides its time until fall camp, and today we check one from The Athletic: “The College Transfer Portal Top 50.” More than 2,100 FBS players have entered the NCAA transfer portal since last August, and there won’t be new homes for all of them. But it’s big for the cream of the crop. Among those who Max Olson and Bruce Feldman see as the top 50, only one involves the Mountain West. Justin Rice, last year’s preseason Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, opted out before he played a down for Fresno State last season. Rice transferred to Arkansas State, which was coached by Blake Anderson, and Anderson has since taken the Utah State job. Rice followed him back to the MW and is now an Aggie.