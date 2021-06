James Knappett wants to talk about foraging. It is something he takes great joy from: a way to tie people to the land, but also to the seasons – to time and to place. But he didn’t discover what a great bounty the UK had until he spent two years at one of the best restaurants in the world, Noma. He is very clear: pick what you need, pick what’s delicious, and pick only what you know – after all, there also some dangerous things out there. Soon after you start, he says, you’ll get the bug; you’ll never be...