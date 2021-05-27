Cancel
NHL

Encore in the Crease?

By Robin Brownlee
oilersnation.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all the consternation last off-season when Edmonton Oilers’ GM Ken Holland circled back to Mike Smith and re-signed him after his pursuit of UFA Jacob Markstrom proved too pricey, I wasn’t surprised when he told reporters Wednesday he’s interested in an encore for the 39-year-old stopper next season. Smith,...

oilersnation.com
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Mike Smith: Starting in Montreal

Smith will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's road matchup with Montreal, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports. Smith wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Canucks, surrendering three goals on just 25 shots, but he was still able to secure his 20th win of the season thanks to solid goal support from his teammates. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a road matchup with a Canadiens club that will be resting a number of key players including Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Petry.
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Mike Smith: Victorious again Wednesday

Smith stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Montreal on Wednesday. Smith earned his second straight victory, and fourth in his last five starts, after teammate Dominik Kahun struck for the winner less than 30 seconds into overtime. After a rather middling first season in Edmonton in which he logged a .902 save percentage, the 39-year-old Smith has been slump-proof in 2020-21, going 21-6-2 with a 2.31 GAA and .923 save percentage. It remains to be seen if Smith will draw the starting assignment or get the day off for Saturday's regular-season finale.
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Mike Smith: Holds on for win

Smith stopped 22 of 25 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks. A back-and-forth second period made it a close game, but Smith was perfect in the third period to preserve a one-goal lead. The 39-year-old improved to 20-6-2 with a 2.28 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 31 appearances. Smith has enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career and will likely be leaned on heavily in the playoffs.
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Tending twine Monday

Koskinen will guard the cage for Monday's contest in Montreal, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports. Koskinen is coming off a brutal outing where he allowed four goals on as many shots before he was pulled against the Canucks. The 32-year-old enters Monday's game with a 3.15 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 24 games. He's 0-3-0 with a .882 save percentage against the Canadiens this season.
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Earns victory in OT

Koskinen stopped 25 of 28 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Montreal on Monday. Koskinen gave No. 1 starter Mike Smith a breather and was able to do enough to pick up his fourth win in his last five starts (4-0-1). Koskinen probably should have come up with the save on Artturi Lehkonen's game-tying goal from a sharp angle in the third period, an issue the netminder will need to clean up if he's forced to step in for Smith at any point during the playoffs. Koskinen is 13-12-0 on the year with a 3.14 GAA and .899 save percentage.
NHLNHL

FUTURE WATCH: Holloway signs ATO with Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CA - Oilers 2020 first-round draft pick Dylan Holloway will finish the season with the Bakersfield Condors after signing an amateur tryout contract (ATO) on Monday. The forward from Bragg Creek, Alberta signed a three-year entry-level contract (ELC) with Edmonton on April 16 after completing his sophomore season with...
NHLYardbarker

Oilers Who Could, Should & Will Get Award Nominations

It’s too bad the 2020-21 NHL regular season is only 56 games, because the Edmonton Oilers might just want it to go on forever. With 68 points in 53 games, the Oilers are on pace to finish with their best point percentage since notching 106 in 80 games in 1986-87. Even if they fail to pick up a point in their remaining three games, they will finish with their second-highest point percentage since 1987-88, behind only 2016-17 when they totalled 103 in 82 games.
NHLoilersnation.com

Mike Smith named Edmonton Oilers nominee for Bill Masterton Trophy

The Edmonton chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association has selected Mike Smith as the nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy. Smith has appeared in 31 games for the Oilers this year posting a 20-6-2 record, a .924 save percentage and has saved 14 goals above average. At 39 years old, Smith has had a season for the record books as he’s played some of the best hockey of his entire career.
NHLhabsworld.net

Habs Drop Season Finale in Overtime

HabsWorld.net -- Wednesday’s regular season finale against Edmonton had nothing at stake in terms of the standings and with several veterans resting, some youngsters had an opportunity to step up. In the end, it was the younger players that scored but it wasn’t quite enough as they fell 4-3 in overtime.
NHLNHL

RELEASE: McDavid named NHL's First Star of the Week

EDMONTON, AB - Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Alberta Health Services program manager Aleem Rajani have been named the NHL's First Stars for the week ending May 9. Throughout the 2020-21 season, the NHL is celebrating the remarkable efforts of the off-ice stars who make it possible for the League to play games amid a pandemic by honouring frontline healthcare heroes from the regions represented by the weekly and monthly stars.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Oilers' Mike Smith not taking potential last shot at glory for granted

EDMONTON -- Mike Smith is, by his own admission, an old goat. A bearded old goat at that. And just to be clear, we’re not talking about the Tom Brady kind of GOAT. We’re talking hoofed bovine here, though we would submit that his numbers this season are so good, he has played like a (cough) Billy bookcase that’s been assembled in front of the Edmonton Oilers’ goal.
NHLNHL

RELEASE: Smith nominated for Masterton Trophy

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association has unanimously selected Mike Smith as the Oilers nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The Masterton Trophy is awarded annually to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to...
NHLNHL

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Canadiens 05.10.21

The Oilers begin a two-game road series against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Oilers begin a two-game road series against the Montreal Canadiens Monday at the Bell Centre. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio...
NHLoilersnation.com

GDB 53.0 Wrap Up: Connor McDavid is a Game Genie, Oilers close out 4-3 win on McCentury night

Where were you when Connor McDavid hit 100 points in 53 games? Final Score: 4-3 Oilers. I know it’s unreasonable to expect that the Oilers win every hockey game they play, but I feel like Thursday’s loss probably could have gone a different way had the start not been historically bad. I mean, if you think about it, there’s a reasonable chance that we won’t ever see four goals against on the first four shots of the game again in our lives. With Kostco complaints out of the way and home-ice advantage locked up before the game even started because Winnipeg lost to the Senators, the only thing left to think about was when and not if Connor McDavid would get to 100 points. So when he opened the scoring less than a minute into the game, I felt like it would be really hard to blame any of us for thinking that he was going to get the job done before this night was over and apparently he felt the same way. Even though the Oilers were unable to add to their early lead before heading into the intermission, it truly felt like they were only one shot away from the floodgates opening because this game was not nearly as close as the score would suggest. Full credit goes to Demko for keeping his team in the mix, but I wondered if it was only a matter of time before his luck would run out.
NHLoilersnation.com

GDB 55.0 Wrap Up: Even with reduced minutes, McDavid gets two points in the 4-3 Oilers OT win

It wasn’t pretty but we’ll take it. Final Score: 4-3 Oilers in OT. I’m not going to lie, the fact that this game started at 3pm was pretty sweet because it gave me an excuse to stop everything I was doing, crack a beer, and watch our playoff-bound Oilers play a meaningless game that gets us a small step closer to the big dance. Did the score matter? Not really. Did the stats matter? Not unless the boys had bonuses to play for. Apart from wanting to sew bubble wrap into Edmonton’s jerseys and pants, I was planning to sit back and enjoy the game for what it was regardless of the outcome. And with the Canadiens resting 11 of their regulars, I felt pretty good about our chances of having ourselves a fun little afternoon here. The Canadiens, however, seemed to have different plans as their youngsters got started with plenty of energy that gave the Oilers fits. Yet, despite the Habs scoring a pair of goals on a tough giveaway at both ends of the ice, the boys seemed unphased and found a way to respond both times in short order. Now, I’m not suggesting that giving up two rough goals in the opening period is the start you’d want, but if it’s ever going to happen, it sure does help when you’re playing a team that has half its roster sitting out.
NHLoilersnation.com

GDB 56.0 Wrap Up: Playoff bound Oilers close out regular season with a 4-1 loss to Vancouver

Despite the fun that usually comes with a Saturday matinee, I was feeling more stressed out about watching today’s game than I was excited about it. In the GDB, I wrote about how I’d probably be fidgety and anxious about everyone making it through the game without incident until the final buzzer sounded and that’s exactly what happened. With each meaningless shift, I stressed about our boys and it was the kind of angst that I bet many of us were trying to manage. Since there haven’t been many playoff runs around here to give us all the experience we need to handle these pre-playoff emotions, today’s finale against the Canucks was a long and interesting at-bat that provided a rollercoaster of emotions from boredom to excitement. Frankly, it was too much for a ‘who cares’ game to close out the schedule. Not to mention, if you’re here in Edmonton, you know that it is absolutely beautiful outside right now and the last thing I wanted to do was spend even one minute of my Saturday pissed off about what happened in the last game of the season.
NHLYardbarker

Oilers News & Rumors: McDavid, Koekkoek, Koskinen, McLeod, More

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Connor McDavid accomplished an amazing feat with the NHL’s regular season now complete. Meanwhile, Slater Koekkoek showed well in the final game of the Oilers season. Where does he fit into the playoff plan? Will Gaetan Haas and Zack Kassian get much playing time and how often will the Oilers look to Mikko Koskinen after a couple of games where he leaked quick goals against?