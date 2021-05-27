Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Whitmer recall petitions correctly approved by canvassers, Court of Appeals rules

By Emily Lawler
Posted by 
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Board of State Canvassers was correct to approve multiple petitions seeking to recall Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for circulation, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. The court affirmed the board’s approval of seven petitions, six seeking to recall Whitmer and one seeking to recall Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. One additional recall petition was remanded to correct a “scrivener’s error” in stating the date on which an order was issued.

www.mlive.com
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Garlin Gilchrist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#State Court#Court Orders#Court Documents#Legal Counsel#Electronic Signatures#Republicans#The Court Of Appeals#The Office Of Governor#Coa#Multiple Petitions#Recall Language#Arguments#Specific Legislation#Executive Orders#Gov Gretchen Whitmer#Error#Electronic Documents#Campaign#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Drinksthecentersquare.com

Gov. Whitmer signs bill supporting alcohol industry

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Senate Bill 49, which will enable small distillers, winemakers, and microbreweries to have an on-premise and off-premise tasting room permit if they meet certain conditions. "Michigan is home to some of the best microbreweries and craft distillers in the country,...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

State appeals court rules Detroit charter revisions should stay off ballot

Detroit — The Court of Appeals on Thursday affirmed a Wayne County Circuit Court judge's decision to remove a city charter revision proposal from Detroit's primary ballot. The opinion comes after the Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the appeals court to expedite an emergency challenge to Wayne County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy Kenny's ruling to keep revisions of Detroit's charter off the Aug. 3 ballot.
Lansing, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan Senate approves bill to require governor to notify lawmakers of out-of-state travel

LANSING, MI - Michigan governors would have to notify legislative leaders when leaving the state if a bill approved Wednesday by the Michigan Senate were to become law. Senate Bill 458, sponsored by Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, would require the official taking over the governor’s duties to notify both the House and Senate majority and minority leaders of the governor’s travel within 12 hours of their departure. The bill passed along partisan lines, 20-16.
HealthDetroit News

Michigan House OKs bill that would ban state 'vaccine passports'

Lansing — The Michigan House voted 62-47 Wednesday on legislation that would ban state and local agencies from developing a vaccine passport or vaccine requirement to receive state services. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office has said no COVID-19 vaccine passport has been proposed in Michigan, but House lawmakers have couched it...
Politicswbrn.com

Whitmer recall effort not moving forward

A recent recall effort targeting Governor Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel will NOT move forward. The Board of State Canvassers rejected two petitions Tuesday. One was looking to recall the Governor. It says Whitmer continued a State of Emergency without legislative approval and despite a Michigan Supreme Court order.
PoliticsPosted by
The Flint Journal

Four big issues lawmakers, Whitmer need to resolve to get the budget passed

Michigan has billions more in its coffers than initially expected for both the current and upcoming fiscal years — but the big question remains how to spend it. Republican leaders in the Michigan Legislature recently agreed to start negotiating with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration on spending remaining federal funds from the COVID-19 stimulus bills and crafting a budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
Southfield, MIfox2detroit.com

Michigan Board of Canvassers meet Tuesday to consider Gov. Whitmer recall petition

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers will meet and consider a petition to recall Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The board will meet at 2 p.m. in Lansing to consider the petition to recall Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel. The petition is citing the governor and AG's efforts over the past 15 months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trumbull County, OHWFMJ.com

Ohio Supreme Court rules no recall election for Sandra Breymaier

The Ohio Supreme Court Thursday ordered the Trumbull County Board of Elections to remove the recall election of Newton Falls 4 th Ward Councilwoman Sandra Breymaier from the ballot just five days before the special June 1 election. The state’s highest court agreed with the filing of A. Joseph Fritz, Newton Falls law director, who challenged the recall on the grounds that village council lacked a majority vote when it passed the recall motion that was later certified by the board of elections.