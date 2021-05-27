Whitmer recall petitions correctly approved by canvassers, Court of Appeals rules
The Board of State Canvassers was correct to approve multiple petitions seeking to recall Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for circulation, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. The court affirmed the board’s approval of seven petitions, six seeking to recall Whitmer and one seeking to recall Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. One additional recall petition was remanded to correct a “scrivener’s error” in stating the date on which an order was issued.www.mlive.com