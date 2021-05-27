Walt Disney World Announces Date for “Heroes vs. Villains” Virtual Pin Event
On December 4, 2021 Walt Disney World will host a virtual pin event that pits heroism against villainy. At this event avid pin traders can participate in an unforgettable battle between good and evil. As the story goes, Professor H.V. Yensid has been diligently studying the mechanisms that pull some toward heroics and some toward the darker side of villainy. In this event he will settle the matter once and for all while also revealing a distinctly curated set of pins.wdwnt.com