U.S. Women's Fly Fishing Team Announces Formation of National Team to Represent USA in First-Ever World Women's Competition

AUSTIN, Texas — So you want to get tickets to see the U.S. Women’s National Team? We don’t blame you. They are the reigning world champions, after all. Maybe you just want to be one of the first people to see a soccer game inside the brand new Q2 Stadium. Well, since Austin Public Health and Austin FC announced the stadium will be allowed to have 100% capacity, and the USWNT has announced that tickets will be available for “near full capacity” for their June 16 game against Nigeria, you and about 20,000 of your closest friends might just be able to score some tickets.