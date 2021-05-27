Cancel
U.S. Women's Fly Fishing Team Announces Formation of National Team to Represent USA in First-Ever World Women's Competition

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Team Will Compete in World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship in 2022, Team Captain and First Six Members In Place. The United States Women’s Fly Fishing Team (USWFFT) has announced the initial six members of the National Team from which a World Team will be selected to represent the United States in the first ever World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship, scheduled for July 2022.

www.mysanantonio.com
