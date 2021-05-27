Cancel
Dayton, TX

Dayton to expand tree project on HWY 90

By Russell Payne
thevindicator.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou cannot help but notice the beautiful crepe myrtle trees that adorn Hwy 90 on the eastside of Dayton, as part of the effort to help beautify the town. Now those same efforts are once again kicking off as the City of Dayton alongside the Dayton Enhancement Committee, has plans to bring that same lovely appeal to Dayton’s westside.

Cleveland, TXbluebonnetnews.com

Historical marker unveiled at Texan Theater in Cleveland

The Texan Theater in Cleveland was recognized with a Liberty County Historical Commission marker on Saturday, May 17, a little more than 88 years after it first opened on Jan. 13, 1933. Located on the 100 block of E. Houston Street in Cleveland and owned today by Clint and Dana...
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Texas StateCAR AND DRIVER

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Cleveland, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Liberty County residents count blessings after tornado swept through

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) — ABC13 spoke with residents in Tarkington, a community located near Cleveland, Texas, after a storm caused damage to families’ homes and vehicles. Darren Wolf, a homeowner who had a tree land on his roof, says he was settling in from work when the tornado passed through on Tuesday.
Dayton, TXthevindicator.com

DayGaCom successful for Dayton

The City of Dayton hosted DayGaCom over the weekend, and it was a success for the city. The event took place over three days and brought in thousands of people from across the area. The attendance for Saturday exceeded expectations as some of the food trucks ran out of food....
Dayton, TXbluebonnetnews.com

Whataburger coming to Dayton

The rumors are true. Whataburger is coming to Dayton. “Whataburger is growing, and we’re excited to bring our iconic burgers and exceptional customer service to Dayton,” said William Timminga, owner of the BurgerWorks franchise that is opening the new restaurant. Construction of the new restaurant, located on SH 146 S...
Liberty County, TXthevindicator.com

LALLEMAND, RIGUAD AND OTHER FRENCH SETTLERS

In early 1818, French veterans of the Napoleonic Wars led by Generals Charles Lallemand and Antoine Rigaud founded a colony of refugees on the Trinity River somewhere between Moss Bluff and Atascosito. The colony was named Champ d’Asile, translated “Asylum Field.” Today, after decades of archaeological “digs,” the exact location is still in question and much debated. The French colonists were assisted by pirate Jean Lafitte and his men who were based on Galveston Island. Approximately 150 settlers, consisting of officers, a few women and children, orderlies, servants, and laborers of different nationalities were portrayed as wanting to establish a peaceful, agricultural settlement on the banks of the Trinity. However, it is questionable what the French officers really had in mind since this area of pre-Republic Texas was a no-man’s land claimed by several countries. There is no evidence the colonists were serious about agriculture, but they did build their fort and manufacture munitions while almost starving. The new colony was strategically located out of the reach of Mexican officials in San Antonio or Saltillo and out of control of the United States officials because it lay west of the Neutral Strip, a zone the United States had pledged in 1806 not to traverse. Many powerful officials despite the “hands off” policy in 1818 were still interested in Texas and who would capture the prize. There were many players waiting on the sidelines or perhaps Texas would be left in the hands of the corsairs on Galveston Island and their slave-smuggling activities.
Liberty County, TXthevindicator.com

Storms move through county

Storms moved through Liberty County with a fury Tuesday evening and some reports of possible tornadoes surfaced in the Tarkington area. Crews from the Tarkington VFD work to clear a large tree that came down on this home located on CR 308. Photo by Justin Kelm.
Cleveland, TXbluebonnetnews.com

Letter to the community: City leaders encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations

An open letter to our citizens of Cleveland, Dayton and Liberty:. In light of the reluctance that some folks may have in presenting themselves for the COVID-19 vaccinations, we are strongly encouraging all of our citizens to get vaccinated with the Pfizer shots, the Moderna shots or the single doze from Johnson and Johnson.
Dayton, TXbluebonnetnews.com

City of Dayton swears in mayor, councilmen

The City of Dayton held a very brief meeting on Monday, May 10, to canvass the May 1 election results and swear in Mayor Caroline Wadzeck and Councilmen Andy Conner and Alvin Burress. Wadzeck was uncontested in the May 1 election. Conner defeated his challenger for Position 4 by more...
Trinity, TXbluebonnetnews.com

Truck careens over Trinity River bridge on FM 787

Update: The driver passed away after reaching Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. The name is still being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin. A 51-year-old Porter man was critically injured Monday after driving off the Trinity River bridge on FM 787 in north Liberty County to avoid an oncoming vehicle.