Poet, Amanda Corman and Dr. Kizzmekiah Corbett Among the Honorees at the 2021 Gloria Awards.
On May 20, 2021, the Ms. Foundation for Women, the nation’s first and oldest women’s foundation, hosted The 33rd Gloria Awards: A Salute to Women of Vision, which paid tribute to the remarkable achievements of those whose courage and leadership move our society toward a more just and inclusive world, and raised funds that will help support women-led nonprofits and community organizations in the nation’s most impacted communities.chicagodefender.com