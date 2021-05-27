Poet, Amanda Corman and Dr. Kizzmekiah Corbett Among the Honorees at the 2021 Gloria Awards.

In a recent speech at Emory University, Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed what the Black community has been saying for years about considering the health of Blacks in this country. Dr. Fauci said, “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Latinos, and Native Americans during the Covid-19 pandemic. A new study estimates that the number of people who have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. is more than 900,000, 57% higher than official figures. Nationwide, Black people have died at 1.4 times the rate of white people. We’ve lost at least 73,462 Black lives to COVID-19 to date. Black people account for 15% of COVID-19 deaths where race is known.