Everywhere You Are: Poplar Forest

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ann shared a few photos from a recent Bikers for Veterans event in Dinwiddie County. Michael took part in “Leopard Print Thursday” and shared a photo of himself in a leopard print mask. Lastly, Natalie took a trip to Poplar Forest, Thomas Jefferson’s personal retreat, and shared a photo from the trip. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!