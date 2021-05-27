Cancel
Dinwiddie County, VA

Everywhere You Are: Poplar Forest

By Virginia This Morning
WTVR-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. -- Ann shared a few photos from a recent Bikers for Veterans event in Dinwiddie County. Michael took part in “Leopard Print Thursday” and shared a photo of himself in a leopard print mask. Lastly, Natalie took a trip to Poplar Forest, Thomas Jefferson’s personal retreat, and shared a photo from the trip. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

Dinwiddie County, VA
Richmond, VA
Virginia Government
Thomas Jefferson
#Poplar Forest#Bikers For Veterans#Leopard Print Thursday#Veterans Event
