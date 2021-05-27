Book Review: Black Sci-Fi Short Stories, with editorial support from Tia Ross

"Besides, I love talking to you…" It's always nice to come across some fascinating minimal sci-fi filmmaking in a short film - and this one is definitely worth a watch. Mirror Site is "subtle sci-fi" short film made by writer / director Karl Richter in Los Angeles. It's a bit of a Black Mirror-esque story about a guy talking to a woman on the phone, who starts to wonder if he's stuck inside some kind of digital prison of sorts. After playing at film festivals last year, it's online for anyone to watch. The 12-minute short film stars Michael Marcel as Ben, and a storng supporting cast including Kendall Chappell, Khrishna Grace, Brenda Nascimento, Jill Renner, and Kayla Sarian. I wasn't sure what to make of this at first, but as it keeps going the more invested I became, not to mention curious to find out what was really going on. It's a clever concept done in a slick and simple and "subtle" way. And Ben's performance makes it much more believable.