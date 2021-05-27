Kevin Ressler and the United Way of Lancaster County plan for the future through rapid-response programming and innovative technology solutions including StratusLIVE

DALLAS — Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance are open starting today, June 1, at DallasRentRelief.com, the program is available through DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (DHA). There is $18 million in rental assistance being administered by DHA through December 31, 2021 to help eligible Dallas residents who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through the loss of their employment income or who have sustained a reduction in income and are delinquent in paying rent or need help with future payments. The City of Dallas COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.