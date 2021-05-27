Cancel
Public Health

Physician Warns Tokyo Olympics Could Spread Variants

By Stephen Wade, AP
kslsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — A physician representing a Japanese medical body warned Thursday that holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics in two months could lead to the spread of variants of the coronavirus. Dr. Naoto Ueyama, chairman of the Japan Doctors Union, said the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government had...

Seiko Hashimoto
#London Olympics#Sports Medicine#Emergency Medicine#Medical Doctors#Ap#Japanese#The Japan Doctors Union#Ksl Sports#Asahi Shimbun#Playbooks#Tokyoolympics#Nbcsn#Olympic Channel#Home Of Team Usa#Paralympics#Bunshun#Medical Journal#Tokyo Bay#Osaka#Strains
Tokyo, JP
Brazil
Tokyo Olympics
Asia
Olympic Games
India
Japan
South Africa
Coronavirus
