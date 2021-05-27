Review: Costa Sunglasses Are Primo For Long Days on the Water

If you’re fishing, hiking, trail running, maybe doing a little bit of all three at once, and especially in hot weather, there are a few things you want from your sunglasses. You want them to stay put. You want them to stay clear. You want them to fit comfortably. You want them to provide sharp detail and to cut glare. If you’re fishing, you really want them to cut glare so you can peer down through water and and sight fish. Or even just look at the fish as if they’re in an aquarium.