Rusk, TX

Scavenger Hunt returns for Fair on the Square

By From Staff Reports
Posted by 
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 18 days ago
The Rusk Chamber of Commerce has announced the scavenger hunt, which took place during the Hometown Christmas Experience, will return for Fair on the Square Saturday, May 29.

The scavenger hunt is a search for a specified object at businesses listed on a form which can be obtained from the Chamber information booth, which will be located at the intersection of 5th and Henderson Streets.

Participants visit each of the businesses listed, find the object and have a business representative initial the form. Completed forms are then turned in at the Chamber booth to be entered into a prize drawing.

The scavenger hunt begins at 9 a.m. and the activity needs to be completed and forms turned in by 1 p.m. to be entered into the drawing.

At 1:30 p.m. the lucky winner will be drawn and will receive a prize basket full of goodies from the Rusk Chamber of Commerce, Jenny’s Salon & Mercantile, The Slab, The Daily Grind, All Aboard Nutrition, Mayra K’s Family Salon, Aly Bee’s, Cherokee Civic Theatre and For the Love of Nutrition.

If attending Fair on the Square this Saturday, don’t miss out on this family-friendly activity and a chance to win the prize basket.

Jacksonville, TX
