In the echoing eternal words of Bob Marley, ‘Get up! Stand up! Stand up for your rights! Epr’s ‘Reggae Hindustan’ produced by GJ Storm follows on the footsteps of the former, on to using reggae music as a unique vehicle for delivering messages of empowerment but also granting a powerful voice of dissent against institutional injustice & social ills. Speaking fearlessly about the current affairs of the country, the song doesn’t step back from calling a spade a spade hereby questioning our conscience, for if we’re going to turn a blind eye & a deaf ear to the things happening in our surroundings or are we at all going to speak up! The choice is yours is to make, for he already made his! #Bleedink.