The Pilot Grove baseball team broke a 5-5 tie with one run in the eighth inning to beat Eugene 6-5 Thursday night in Pilot Grove. The Tigers, 15-6 on the season, trailed Eugene 2-0 after one, 3-0 after three and 4-0 after 3 1/2 before rallying back with two runs in the fourth, one again in the fifth and two in the sixth to go up 5-4. Meanwhile, in the seventh inning, Eugene plated one run to tie the game only to have Pilot Grove score the winning run in the bottom half of the eighth.