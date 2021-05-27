Cancel
AC Milan signs France goalkeeper Mike Maignan from Lille

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Cover picture for the articleMILAN -- AC Milan signed goalkeeper Mike Maignan on Thursday, only days after he helped Lille win the French league title. Milan said the 25-year-old Frenchman signed a five-year contract through 2026. He will move to Italy after representing France at the European Championship. The Italian club did not reveal the transfer fee.

