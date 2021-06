King’s Command Food, LLC is recalling certain packages of meatballs and pork over misbranding and undeclared allergen issues. With potluck and grilling season upon us, more and more people will be heading to the store to pick up various meat products. However, two popular products, meatballs and pork, are being recalled by King’s Command Food, LLC. According to the Washington-based company, more than 20,000 pounds of meatballs and pork that were distributed throughout 10 states are being recalled over misbranding and undeclared allergens. The potential allergens that may be in the products include milk, eggs, and wheat.