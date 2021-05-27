Class 4 District 7 All-District Team

View more in
Boonville, MO
Boonville, MO|Boonville Daily News
Boonville qualifies in five events at Class 3 District 4 Track Meet
The Boonville boys and girls track teams put its best foot forward Saturday during the Class 3 District 4 Track Meet at Montgomery County High School. With the top four in each event moving on to sectionals on Saturday, May 22, also at Montgomery County, the Pirates and Lady Pirates knew it was now or never.
New Franklin, MO|Boonville Daily News
Area schools hold commencement exercises
Pilot Grove, Bunceton, Prairie Home and New Franklin held their commencement ceremonies over the weekend to recognize the senior Class of 2021. At Pilot Grove’s Commencement Exercises Friday night, 20 graduates were welcomed by Pilot Grove Superintendent Ashley Groepper. Following Groepper’s speech, keynote speaker Trevor Day (Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Regional Director) spoke to the senior class and families in attendance.
Missouri State|KTLO
District play continues Monday for baseball in Missouri
High school baseball makes up the local Monday schedule as district play continues in Missouri. Dora will be in Norwood for its first game in the Class 1, District 4 Tournament. After a first round bye, the Falcons will face Winona in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Forsyth will be...
Missouri State|Posted byThe Joplin Globe
Missouri's Vaccine Navigator now available in 7 languages
Missouri health officials have launched their online Vaccine Navigator service, already available in English and Spanish, in five more languages: Chinese, French, Korean, Portuguese and Russian. The navigator service allows residents to find and register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. It also reminds registrants when it is time to schedule their...
Boonville, MO|Boonville Daily News
Pirates nab six on TCC Baseball Team
The Boonville Pirates baseball team would like to get at least three games back in the Tri-County Conference during the 2021 season. After finishing 4-3 in the TCC, the Pirates fell to Hallsville, Southern Boone and Blair Oaks to finish fourth overall. However, during the all-conference selections on Thursday, Boonville...
Boonville, MO|Boonville Daily News
Pirates finish 14th in Class 3 District 4 Tourney
The Boonville Pirates golf team had a tough day in the Class 3 District 4 Tournament Monday at Fairview Golf Course in St. Joseph by finishing in 14th place. While closing out the season at 3-11 overall, Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said the golfers did not finish the season the way they wanted but made some good gains in the middle of the season. “We knew it was going to be a rebuilding year at the beginning of the season,” VanderLinden said. “This was the first season for 11 of the golfers. We were setting personal best individual and team scores before we went two weeks without playing. This happened right before the conference and district tournaments. I want to thank all the parents, sponsors and athletes for the season. The kids worked at getting better at a very difficult sport.”
Boonville, MO|Boonville Daily News
Caterpillar wins big over C&R Market 17-1 in Midget League
Boonville Caterpillar raised its season record to 4-0 by beating C&R Market 17-1 in Midget League action Tuesday night at Kemper park. While scoring in every inning against C&R Market, Boonville Caterpillar led 4-1 after one, 8-1 after two and 13-1 after three before plating four more runs in the fourth.
Pilot Grove, MO|Boonville Daily News
Axis Seed remains unbeaten in Cal Ripken Minor, beats Tint Shop 13-3
Axis Seed scored eight runs in the first-two innings and never looked back, beating Tint Shop 13-3 in Cal Ripken Minor Monday night at the Boonville High School Ballfield. In the nightcap, Central Realty broke a 9-9 tie with two runs in the bottom half of the fifth to beat Pilot Grove 11-9.
Boonville, MO|Boonville Daily News
Boonville Ready Mix knocks off Einspahr, 7-2
Boonville Ready Mix improved to 4-1 on the season by beating Einspahr Construction 7-2 in Cal Ripken Major Tuesday night at the COCOBA Ballfield. In the nightcap, Huebert Fiberboard evened its season record to 2-2 by turning back Auto Body Experts 8-1. Although Boonville Ready Mix wound up beating Einspahr...
Boonville, MO|Boonville Daily News
Lady Pirates drop regular season finale in 2OT against Osage, 3-2
The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team had one common goal with Osage Tuesday night in the regular season finale at the Boonville City Soccer Field. With districts beginning next week for both Boonville and Osage, the Lady Pirates wanted nothing more than to closeout the season on a winning note.
Boonville, MO|Boonville Daily News
Bass garners first place finish in 100 meter dash in TCC Meet
From state champion in basketball to conference champion in track, nobody has had a better year than Boonville senior Jodie Bass. While competing in the Tri-County Conference Track Meet Thursday in California, Bass not only captured first in the 100 meter dash in a time of 13.42 seconds, she was also the only conference champion for both the Boonville boys and girls track teams.
Boonville, MO|Boonville Daily News
Boonville C-Team places 7th in Columbia Tournament
The Boonville Pirates C Baseball Team fifth seventh overall in the Columbia C Team Tournament at Atkins Field over the weekend. While finishing 1-2 in the tournament, the Pirates fell in the opening round against Jeff City in a hard fought contest 6-5. Then, after losing 17-9 in the consolation semifinals against Blair Oaks, Boonville came back with a 9-3 win over Capital City in the seventh place game.
Boonville, MO|Boonville Daily News
Green still bleeds Pirate Blue after 27 years in education
LSE Principal Stephanie Green can say she has been a Pirate pretty much all her life. Except for stints in teaching at Kemper Military School and College and Jamestown High School, Green has bled Pirate Blue since graduating from Boonville in 1989. However, after 27 years in education, Green has...
Boonville, MO|Boonville Daily News
Blair Oaks wins TCC golf title, Boonville finishes eighth overall
The Blair Oaks golf team out-distanced Southern by 14 strokes to capture the championship in the Tri-County Conference Tournament Wednesday at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville. Blair Oaks finished the tournament with a team score of 341 while Southern Boone placed second at 355. Eldon took third with a...
Versailles, MO|lakenewsonline.com
Eldon trio and duo from Osage earn honors at Tri-County Conference Golf Tournament
The golfers of the Tri-County Conference gathered for 18 holes at Hail ridge Golf Course in Boonville on Wednesday and golfers from Eldon, School of the Osage and Versailles were amongst the field of 40, all vying for a conference title or All-Conference recognition. After all the scorecards were turned...
Boonville, MO|Boonville Daily News
Boonville C Team finishes 1-0-1 against Fulton
Boonville’s C Baseball team won the first game against Fulton 10-0 in three innings and then finished with a 5-5 tie in the second game Wednesday night at Twillman field in Harley park. The Pirates, 6-7-1 overall, scored early and often in Game 1 against Fulton by pushing across two...
Boonville, MO|Boonville Daily News
Pirates draw No. 3 seed in C4 D7 Tournament
The Boonville Pirates baseball team drew the No. 3 seed in the Class 4 District 7 Tournament, which will be held May 15-18 at Southern Boone High School in Ashland. Southern Boone picked up the No. 1 seed, followed by Hallsville, Boonville, Wright City and Fulton. Wright City and Fulton...
Boonville, MO|Boonville Daily News
Bass stays close to home, signs with Westminster College
Boonville senior Jodie Bass didn’t want to venture far from home knowing that her friends were close by. So when deciding on a school to play basketball for the next four years, Bass felt Westminster College in Fulton was close enough while signing a letter of intent last week at the media center at Boonville High School.
Boonville, MO|Boonville Daily News
99 students receive recognition during Awards Night
If adminstration and teachers weren’t proud enough of students at Boonville High School, Awards Night on Monday just proved that Boonville students rank high year in and year out. Boonville Principal Tim Edwards, who is retiring at the end of the school year, said a total of 99 students received...