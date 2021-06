There are two types of people when it comes to home decorating: those who embellish a space and then consider it done, and those who love to switch things up. If you fall into the latter category and are constantly giving your rooms a refresh, you may be wondering if it’s okay to get your houseplants in on the action. The short answer, according to plant experts? Yep, you can. The longer answer? We’ve got some caveats and tips, so keep reading below.