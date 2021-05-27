Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

This couple retired in their 30s—now they live off the grid and spend $40,000 a year

By Nicolas Vega, @atNickVega
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which details how people around the world earn, spend and save their money. Steve Adcock wakes up at 6 a.m. every day. He starts his morning with a workout in his home gym before settling down at his desk to check emails and browse social media. By 10, when most of America's other 39-year-olds have logged on for work, he's getting ready to take his dog for a walk around his desert property in Pearce, Arizona. It's a tried and true routine for Adcock, who has been retired for the past five years.

www.cnbc.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Retirement Age#Retirement Plan#Retirement Home#Early Retirement#Work From Home#Working At Home#Living Things#Cnbc#Airstream#Yamaha#Adobe Creative Cloud#Google Domains#Ups#Planet Fitness#Roth Ira#Cadillac Cts#Millennial Money Series#Groceries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

‘Something is broken in America’: Video of Amazon worker meltdown raises concerns for welfare

A viral video of an Amazon truck driver screaming at himself in his vehicle while driving away from a house has prompted an online debate about the treatment of delivery workers.In the viral video, which was originally posted on TikTok before being shared on Reddit, an unidentified can be seen having an emotional outburst in a prime truck as he drives down the street.The man yells expletives and howls in agony as he drives into a lane and reverses the truck.“This amazon driver is definitely not okay,” the caption to the Reddit post reads. On TikTok, the short clip has...
RelationshipsThe Independent

Secret to comfortable retirement for couples ‘is an annual income of £26,000’

A couple will typically need a £26,000-a-year income for a comfortable retirement, research from Whic ? suggests. The consumer group surveyed nearly 7,000 retirees in February about their spending to develop retirement income targets for one-person and two-person households. While each person’s circumstances are different, the findings could help to...
Businessgobnewsonline.com

Couples need £26k and single people £19k a year for a happy retirement

Couples typically need £26,000 and single people need £19,000 a year for a comfortable retirement, new research reveals. This amount would cover essential bills plus regular short haul holidays, leisure activities, alcohol and charity giving. A couple would have to save private pensions worth £154,700 between them to hit their...
York, MESeacoast Online

Finding a sense of direction: Retired York couple becomes personal development coaches

YORK, Maine — A retired York couple wants to help you live a more conscious, intentional life and is teaming up with a global personal development company to do so. Just before the pandemic began, Susan Merrill, an occupational therapist, and her husband Peter Merrill, an advisor at global education company Whittle School and Studios, were entering a pivotal moment in their lives: retirement.
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

8 Ways to Rescue Your Retirement

It's not too late! In this episode of Motley Fool Answers, Motley Fool contributor Brian Feroldi joins us to lay out the steps you can take to supercharge your savings. Also, host Alison Southwick explains why the environmental impact of Bitcoin isn't just a bunch of hot air. To catch...
TravelKETV.com

Couple told honeymoon rental car will triple in price due to shortage

BOSTON — A Massachusetts couple says the rental car they booked for their honeymoon tripled in price despite having a reservation, a sky-high price increase that was due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of the world has changed since Ben Gerardi and Megan Landroche got engaged in 2019....
Beauty & Fashionkentlive.news

Couple spend £15k on KFC and serve it at their wedding

A couple who have been crowned Britain's biggest KFC fans have spent £15,000 on the fast food favourite - and even served it to guests at their wedding. Jessica and Elliott Caswell-James, both 30, have eaten KFC every week since sharing a bucket and a cinema trip on their first night out together 12 years ago.
LifestyleWashington Post

I crossed the U.S. on foot with a group of strangers 40 years ago. It was one of the best decisions of my life.

A small write-up hidden on the back pages of a Newsweek magazine led me to the town of Las Animas, Colo., in the fall of 1980. As a hiking enthusiast from Springfield, Va., I was elated when I read that a group of backpackers had just left San Francisco and planned to cross America together on foot. I immediately made plans to join them three months later in this small town near the Kansas border.
LifestyleKEYT

Some pocket change could be worth up to $1K

HOUSTON (KTRK) — The coins in your pocket could be worth big bucks. One hopeful collector thought she had something of value but wasn’t sure. Margaret Matt asked ABC13, but this was job for an expert. To the untrained eye, a penny is not worth much, but when Matt inherited...