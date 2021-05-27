This couple retired in their 30s—now they live off the grid and spend $40,000 a year

This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which details how people around the world earn, spend and save their money. Steve Adcock wakes up at 6 a.m. every day. He starts his morning with a workout in his home gym before settling down at his desk to check emails and browse social media. By 10, when most of America's other 39-year-olds have logged on for work, he's getting ready to take his dog for a walk around his desert property in Pearce, Arizona. It's a tried and true routine for Adcock, who has been retired for the past five years.