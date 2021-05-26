Tabasco Released a New Line of BBQ Sauces and They're Just What You Need This Summer
Some like it hot—and for those who do, we have a very exciting announcement. Tabasco just released its first-ever barbecue sauces!. The hot sauce maker is calling its new line of BBQ sauces "a fiery take on America's favorite summertime flavors." The sauces come in Original and Honey for those who love classic flavors, and Jalapeño Mesquite and Habanero Jerk for anyone with a more adventurous palate. All of the sauces have varying levels of "kick," but some are pretty mild so even non-spice lovers can enjoy them.