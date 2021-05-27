Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Relativity Space CEO on disrupting space industry via 3D-printed rockets

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's "TechCheck" team discusses how 3D printing of rockets can disrupt the space industry with Relativity Space CEO Tim Ellis. Relativity Space is #25 on CNBC's Disruptor 50 list.

www.cnbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Ellis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relativity Space#Space Industry#Rockets#Ceo#3d Printing#3d Printing#Ceo#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defense3DPrint.com

Launcher Raises $11.7M in Funding for 3D Printed Rocket Engines

Amid growing competition in the potentially lucrative small launch vehicle segment, startup Launcher Space has raised $11.7 million in a Series A round of funding led by company CEO and Founder Max Haot, driving the total investment to more than $15 million. The investment will help Launcher scale its team and accelerate the development of its first orbital vehicle, the Launcher Light, set to begin flying commercially in 2026. As part of the announcement, the four-year-old company also revealed a new logo. The sleek design symbolizes its orbital rockets, the mach diamonds of Launcher’s high-performance engines, and Earth.
Aerospace & Defensekisswtlz.com

Space Force to study rockets for sending cargo around the world

A new Space Force program will study the feasibility of using large commercially developed rockets to quickly launch and deliver needed cargoes to military hotspots and other destinations around the world in a fraction of the time, officials announced Friday. While SpaceX is the only company currently launching orbit-class rockets...
Aerospace & DefenseSpace.com

Virgin Galactic to launch science communicator and researcher to space

Virgin Galactic will launch Kellie Gerardi, an aerospace researcher and science communicator who's captured the world's attention with books and TikTok videos, to space as a payload specialist on an upcoming mission. The suborbital spaceflight on a Virgin Galactic space plane will send Gerardi, author of "Not Necessarily Rocket Science:...
Germany3DPrint.com

Students’ In-Space 3D Printing Experiment Works in Zero-G Test

Advances in space technology and manufacturing processes have helped to lower costs and reduce entry barriers to space. Still, space is expensive. Today, all spacecraft are developed, tested, and assembled on Earth before being launched to orbit, and getting components and technologies flight-ready is difficult and pricey. For years, experts...
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

Space Command to bring ‘huge change’ for UK industry

The recently stood-up UK Space Command is set to have a massive effect on the nation’s space industry, with the head of Airbus Defence and Space (DS) in the United Kingdom noting the new sense of purpose and direction it is expected to bring. Speaking to Janes at Airbus’ satellite...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

General Atomics Partners with Space Development Agency to Conduct Space-to-Air Optical Communication Experiment

SAN DIEGO, 02 JUNE 2021 (GA-EMS PR) – General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced today that it was awarded a contract by the Space Development Agency to demonstrate space-to-air optical communication using GA-EMS’ Laser Interconnect and Networking Communication System (LINCS) and a General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) MQ-9 Reaper®. This contract is in conjunction with an upcoming experiment where GA-EMS and SDA are partnering to launch the LINCS system and conduct a series of experiments demonstrating space-based optical communication starting later this summer.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Space Force: Only 6 more launches with Russian rocket engines

The U.S. Space Force is ahead of schedule in phasing out a controversial Russian-manufactured rocket engine for approved launches, the service’s second in command said on Wednesday. Lt. Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of space operations, told the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces that while the U.S. military...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Launch executives see booming demand despite gloomy forecasts

WASHINGTON — Demand for satellite launches likely will surge despite assertions to the contrary, industry executives said June 2. “There’s a diverse and growing customer base for putting things into low-Earth orbit” and that trend will continue, said Chris Kemp, founder and CEO of small rocket startup Astra. Kemp’s advice...
Aerospace & DefenseLa Crosse Tribune

SpaceX rocket to fly UW-Madison cotton seeds to Space Station

If all goes as planned, Simon Gilroy will be growing cotton in space this weekend. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket scheduled to blast off Thursday from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center will carry 48 seeds from the UW-Madison botanist’s lab to the International Space Station, where astronauts will attempt to grow them in a system developed in Madison.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
KRMG

China launches cargo rocket with supplies for space station

BEIJING — (AP) — A rocket carrying supplies for China’s new space station blasted off Saturday from an island in the South China Sea. A Long March 7 rocket carrying the automated Tianzhou-2 spacecraft took off at 8:55 p.m. (1255 GMT) from the Wenchang launch center on Hainan Island, the Chinese space agency announced. The agency said the craft entered orbit 10 minutes later and the launch was deemed a “perfect success.”
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

SpaceChain Announces New Commercial Use Cases for the Blockchain Industry in Outer Space

SpaceChain’s blockchain-enabled payload, incorporated with the space nodes of its customers, is heading to space aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in June 2021; missions validate space-as-a-service adoption among organizations looking to address land-based infrastructure concerns that inhibit blockchain developments. SINGAPORE (SpaceChain PR) — SpaceChain today announced two launch missions...
Aerospace & DefenseAzom.com

Could 3D Printing Drive Down the Cost of Space Exploration?

Image Credit: Guitar photographer/Shutterstock.com. 3D printing – an additive manufacturing (AM) technique – is increasingly used for large industrial purposes. It is often much cheaper than traditional industrial manufacturing methods, especially in bespoke or low-volume applications. Now, 3D printing is increasingly becoming adopted in the space sector. 3D Printing for...