Relativity Space CEO on disrupting space industry via 3D-printed rockets

Amid growing competition in the potentially lucrative small launch vehicle segment, startup Launcher Space has raised $11.7 million in a Series A round of funding led by company CEO and Founder Max Haot, driving the total investment to more than $15 million. The investment will help Launcher scale its team and accelerate the development of its first orbital vehicle, the Launcher Light, set to begin flying commercially in 2026. As part of the announcement, the four-year-old company also revealed a new logo. The sleek design symbolizes its orbital rockets, the mach diamonds of Launcher’s high-performance engines, and Earth.