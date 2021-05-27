Cancel
Indiana State

Coronavirus in Indiana: 674 New COVID Cases, 19 Additional Deaths, 27K Vaccinations

By NBC Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials in Indiana on Thursday reported 674 new cases of coronavirus and 19 additional deaths, as well as more than 27,000 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours. According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, Tuesday's new cases bring the state to 742,353 since the pandemic began, with 13,167 fatalities tied to the virus. Another 416 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.

