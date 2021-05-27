Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Air Force Tankers Will Soon Be Able to Share Data With F-35 and F-22 Fighters

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 8 days ago

Peter Suciu

military, Americas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BE0hp_0aDVe09800

The service plans to employ a number of KC-46 tanker aircraft equipped with a pod filled with communications equipment that could translate between the two waveforms.

Air Force Tankers Will Soon Be Able to Share Data With F-35 and F-22 Fighters

Soon the United States Air Force’s Boeing KC-46 aerial refueling tankers will be outfitted with new equipment that will enable it to serve as a node in the service’s new Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS). The system is the Department of the Air Force’s contribution to the Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control ( CJADC2 ), a Department of Defense effort to digitally connect all elements of the United States military across all five warfighting domains including air, land, sea, space and cyberspace.

ABMS has become a top modernization priority for the Department of the Air Force with a budget of $3.3 billion over five years. Once fully deployed it will be the backbone of a network-centric approach in partnership with all the services across the DoD. When fully realized, the CJADC2 could allow U.S. forces from all services as well as allies to receive, fuse and act upon a vast array of data and information in "all domains at the speed of relevance."

The Air Force announced that a communications pod installed in a KC-46 Pegasus will soon allow the F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptor to connect and instantly receive and transmit the most up-to-date information to ensure the warfighters maintain decision superiority. This concept, which is known as Capability Release #1 under the ABMS framework, will also allow data to pass between the stealth fighters despite the fact that each of the Lockheed Martin-built aircraft utilizes different data links.

The F-35 jet employs the Multifunctional Advanced Data Link, whereas the F-22 jet uses the Intra-Flight Data Link. According to DefenseNews those two links are incompatible and do not allow the fighters to share information while retaining stealth capability. The Air Force will soon employ a number of KC-46 tanker aircraft equipped with a pod filled with communications equipment that could translate between the two waveforms.

More from The National Interest Explained: Why 6th Generation Fighters Will Crush the F-35 and F-22 6th Generation Fighters: The Next Stealth Fighters That Could Be Everything Beyond the F-22 or F-35: What Will the Sixth-Generation Jet Fighter Look Like?

The Air Force had conducted tests of the command and control during the ABMS onramp 3 last November, but the platform is much more than just a translation tool for the stealth aircraft. ABMS has become akin to an “Internet of Military Things,” which could connect everything from sensors to shooters across the joint force via cloud-based networks. It could revolutionize how the services operate together.

“Nearly two years of rigorous development and experimentation have shown beyond doubt the promise of ABMS,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr .

“We’ve demonstrated that our ABMS efforts can collect vast amounts of data from air, land, sea, space and cyber domains, process that information and share it in a way that allows for faster and better decisions,” added Gen. Brown. “This ability gives us a clear advantage, and it’s time to move ABMS forward so we can realize and ultimately use the power and capability it will provide.”

Peter Suciu is a Michigan-based writer who has contributed to more than four dozen magazines, newspapers and websites. He regularly writes about military small arms, and is the author of several books on military headgear including A Gallery of Military Headdress , which is available on Amazon.com .

Image: Reuters

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Air Forces#Air Superiority#Military Aircraft#United States Air Force#Military Equipment#U S Forces#Abms#Department Of Defense#Dod#F 22 Raptor#Capability Release#Defensenews#The National Interest#Amazon Com#Reuters#Lockheed Martin Built#F 22 Fighters#F 35#Air Force Tankers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Yes, the military is serious about rocketing supplies around the planet

The Air Force confirmed a strong interest in delivery of cargo around the world—by rockets—during an hourlong conference call with reporters on Friday. Military officials said they were elevating the cargo initiative to become the newest "Vanguard Program," indicating a desire to move the concept from an experimental state into an operational capability.
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

The Air Force Wants to Drop 100 Tons of Cargo From Space

The U.S. Air Force wants $47.9 million to support its Rocket Cargo concept. Rocket Cargo calls for a 100-ton rocket capable of airdropping cargo virtually anywhere in the world within minutes. This system would use an existing space rocket, modified to suit the service's needs. The U.S. Air Force wants...
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

Defense Business Brief: Lockheed aims to build more F-35s; Defense giants fall from Fortune 50, Supersonic jetliners, and more...

Lockheed Martin expects F-35 production to plateau around 175 aircraft in the coming years, CFO Ken Possenriede said this week. The company delivered 120 F-35s last year, 21 shy of its goal, due to COVID-19-related supply chain hiccups and factory shutdowns. The company plans to deliver between 133 and 139 F-35s this year, Possenriede said at a Wednesday Bernstein investment conference.
Aerospace & DefenseEngadget

USAF looks into commercial rocket-powered cargo delivery

The US military is expanding an experimental program that could one day see the use reusable rockets to move material and equipment across the planet. Per , the Pentagon is moving forward on a project called Rocket Cargo where it will study spacecraft that can land on a variety of surfaces and air-drop supplies after reentering the atmosphere. The Air Force requested during fiscal 2022 to continue work on Rocket Cargo. Most of those funds would go towards paying for prototypes the department wants to test in the field and simulations.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Northrop Grumman continues illuminating battlefield for U.S. Army

PROMONTORY, Utah–Northrop Grumman will produce illuminating flares for General Dynamics – Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD-OTS) that will be used for the U.S. Army’s Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions’ (TAGM) unguided Hydra-70 Rocket program. The flares will provide greater tactical battlefield illumination in both the visible and infrared spectra. he...
Militarythegirlsun.com

Russian fighter jet accompanies US military plane along Barents Sea: EUCOM

A Russian fighter jet deployed and accompanied a U.S. military plane over the Barents Sea on Friday, according to military officials. United States European Command (EUCOM) confirmed to Fox News that the two planes did meet and safely disengaged. “Our aircraft routinely interact with Russian units in international airspace and...
Aerospace & Defenseimpactlab.com

Rocket Delivery Of Cargo Anywhere In An Hour In New Air Force Budget Proposal

Next year, the Air Force wants to test a way to move a C-17’s worth of cargo, and potentially personnel, extremely quickly to any location on Earth. The U.S. Air Force has released new details about its questionably ambitious plans to develop a capability to send payloads weighing up to 100 tons, including cargo and potentially personnel, roughly equivalent to the maximum load of a C-17 airlifter, anywhere in the world within one hour via a space launch rocketor derivative thereof. The service now wants to demonstrate the basic feasibility of this concept in a real end-to-end test next year.