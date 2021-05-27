Cancel
Manlius, NY

Manlius-Pebble Hill boys golf wins OHSL Patriot tournament

By Phil Blackwell
Posted by 
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DSoRI_0aDVdo2I00

CENTRAL NEW YORK – An undefeated regular season was augmented by the Manlius-Pebble Hill boys golf team when it went to the Pompey Club last Monday and claimed the Onondaga High School League Patriot American division tournament.

With a cumulative 57-over-par total, the Trojans beat Fabius-Pompey, who took second, and was just three strokes behind OHSL Patriot National division winner Marcellus at 54-over.

Individually, Johnny Gruninger led MPH, shooting a four-over-par 76. He tied Weedsport’s Wyatt LeForce for second place in the league behind the 74 from Fabius-Pompey’s Grant Spicer as Bishop Grimes’ Steve Filapello posted a 78 and gained fourth place.

Another tournament, the latest Salt City Athletic Conference Empire division gathering, went in favor of Jamesville-DeWitt at Arrowhead, which just happened to be East Syracuse Minoa’s home course.

The Red Rams shot 194 to ESM Blue’s 209 and Central Square’s 206. Sarah Burgess led J-D with a 46 for nine holes, second behind the 39 from the Redhawks’ Emily Barnes, while Abby Newman and Sophia Ferris each posted 49 to tie for fourth with the Spartans’ Jessica Griffith.

Meanwhile, Christian Brothers Academy’s girls golf team moved closer to an undefeated regular season.

The Brothers routed Chittenango 197-257 last Monday at Woodcrest, getting a preview of the course it will return to this Thursday for its OHSL tournament.

Aubrey Mills, shooting a 46, led a top-four CBA sweep as Annie Kilmartin got a 49, Hana Kang had a 50 and Bella Meade a 52 in front of the 55 by the Bears’ Delaney Dawkins. Victoria English contributed a 6

Back at Drumlins a day later, CBA turned back Cazenovia 182-208, with Kang’s 38 the top total as Kilmartin (42) and Mills (47) also played well and Meade got a 55. Sophie Clancy led the Lakers with a 46.

Fayetteville-Manlius saw its two teams meet each other last Wednesday at Green Lakes, with F-M Green prevailing by a score of 143-178 while also beating Cicero-North Syracuse Blue’s total of 166.

Lucy Fowler’s 31 beat all individuals, with Michaela Papa posting a 35. Georgia Perry had a 38, Alana Isley shot a 40 and Madison Krouse (41) beat out Ava Abruzzese (42) as Caelen Murphy had F-M White’s best total of 42.

Two days earlier, F-M White got a 224-247 win over C-NS Green as Madison Brown had a 51 and Lucia Melfi a 53 at Green Lakes, both well clear of the 59 by the Northstars’ Ashley Evans that Murphy matched. Gabriella Dardis added a 61.

Playing again a day later against unbeaten Liverpool, F-M White lost 145-176, with Melfi and Annika Sajnog both shooting 42 at Hickory Hills ahead of Brown (47) and Kathleen Stevens (45). Nataly Avotins, with a 30, and Mia Avotins, with a 32, paced the Warriors.

Bishop Grimes was quite impressive in defeating Chittenango 202-239 last Tuesday afternoon, with Sarah Falgiatano shooting a 40 at the Links at Erie Village, 14 shots ahead of the Bears’ low round by Delaney Dawkins.

Manlius-Pebble Hill l ost, 193-226, to Marcellus at Tecumseh Golf Club last Tuesday, even though Amitees Fazeli shot a 44 to edge the Mustangs’ Bronte Stahl (45) for individual honors. Parmees Fazeli finished with a 55 for the Trojans.

A 236-242 defeat to Westhill followed a day later, with Amitees Fazeli’s 45 the low individual round by seven strokes over the Warriors’ Charlotte Roth as Parmees Fazeli got a 59.

Syracuse, NY
