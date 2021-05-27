Cancel
Grand Ledge, MI

Splash pad opens Friday in Grand Ledge

By Cali Montana
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 8 days ago
The splash pad in Grand Ledge will open for the season Friday at 10 a.m.

The splash pad will be open through Labor Day seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is located at 525 E. River St.

The city reminds everyone to be cautious, and an adult must accompany children under 12 at all times.

Scooters, skateboards and rollerblades are not allowed in the splash pad area.

