Why silver prices lag behind copper’s gains, but outperform gold

Gold markets have initially fallen during the trading session on Monday to reach down towards the crucial $1850 level, before recovering due to the reaction from the jobs number that came in at 559,000 jobs added for the month, much less than the “whisper number” of 1 million added. Because of this, people are starting to walk away from the idea of the Federal Reserve talking about tapering, and therefore the US dollar got hit as a result. This of course will help gold as it tends to run counter. Furthermore, if there are concerns about inflation going forward, gold will also get a bit of a boost.