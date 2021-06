WASHINGTON (WHTC-AM/FM) – The global microchip shortage looks like it could keep affecting production well into 2022, and Capitol Hill wants to do something about it. A top executive with laptop maker Acer claims his company can only meet 50 percent of worldwide demand, as the shortage was triggered by the COVID 19 outbreak when there was a run on electronics, coupled with drawbacks in production. In the US Senate, the American Innovation and Competition Act would, according to second-term suburban Detroit Democrat Gary Peters, increase domestic production of mature semiconductor technologies.