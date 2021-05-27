NotaryCam’s ‘Help a Hero’ Initiative 2021 Offers Free RON Services for Current, Retired Military Members over Memorial Day Holiday

Memorial Day is Monday and it is meant to be a more somber holiday since it honors those men and women who have given their lives in the military service of their country. It used to be on May 30 each year and continued on that date for decades until 1971 when the Uniform Monday Holiday Act of Congress took effect making it the last Monday of May. Consequently it can occur as early as May 25, depending on the calendar. Many consider it the unofficial beginning of summer.