Newport Beach, CA

NotaryCam’s ‘Help a Hero’ Initiative 2021 Offers Free RON Services for Current, Retired Military Members over Memorial Day Holiday

By Tabitha Berg
enewschannels.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.) — NEWS: NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization and identity verification / authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced its semi-annual “Help a Hero” initiative will once again offer free remote online notarization (RON) sessions to United States veterans and current service members over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

enewschannels.com
