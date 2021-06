When it comes to social media, there is good that comes from it, but also bad. We can be inspired by it, but also it can tear us down. Singer-songwriter Caroline Romano shines a light on the toxicity of the internet with “PDA of the Mainstream". The edgy tune packs a powerful punch with its punk-infused arrangements. Her unapologetic message points out the dark side of technology and how it can mess with our self-worth. She boldly sings, “What are we worth, just pennies and clicks and that’s according to them, oh I know it is right sick.”