Nudie Records was born out of Luke and Elise Gasper’s Coastside home via their deep love of music and pandemic downtime. The basement of Luke and Elise Gasper’s Half Moon Bay home seems fitting for the brand the couple has created. Underneath the exposed pipes and cobweb-covered wood sits a modern music station with drum machines, keyboards and monitors. It’s here where Luke, in this intersection of old-school aesthetics and modern technology, recorded his first album in nearly 10 years. When the pandemic forced him and Elise to work from home, it allowed them to focus on creating a long-sought-after project, which finally culminated last year in the form of a Nudie Records, a record label run out of their house.